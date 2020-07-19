All apartments in Escondido
981 W. 15th Street

981 W 15th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

981 W 15th Ave W, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom Single Family Home on Quiet Street - This charming Escondido home is 1,152 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a large lot. The home sits on a wonderful quiet side street with a beautifully landscaped front yard and large play area. The home has a nicely appointed kitchen with modern appliances, a large living room and new flooring in the bedrooms. There is also a large attached garage with additional parking in the driveway, suitable for trailer, boat or RV. This property is situated in the heart of Escondido with close proximity to dining and shopping favorites. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the Escondido Unified School District: Felicita Elementary School, Del Dios Middle School, San Pasqual High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/981-w-15th-street?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $30 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A $100 lease preparation and move-in fee.
7. A monthly pet administrative fee of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
8. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1982975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 W. 15th Street have any available units?
981 W. 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 981 W. 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
981 W. 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 W. 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 W. 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 981 W. 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 981 W. 15th Street offers parking.
Does 981 W. 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 W. 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 W. 15th Street have a pool?
No, 981 W. 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 981 W. 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 981 W. 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 981 W. 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 W. 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 W. 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 W. 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
