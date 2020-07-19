981 W. 15th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom Single Family Home on Quiet Street - This charming Escondido home is 1,152 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a large lot. The home sits on a wonderful quiet side street with a beautifully landscaped front yard and large play area. The home has a nicely appointed kitchen with modern appliances, a large living room and new flooring in the bedrooms. There is also a large attached garage with additional parking in the driveway, suitable for trailer, boat or RV. This property is situated in the heart of Escondido with close proximity to dining and shopping favorites. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the Escondido Unified School District: Felicita Elementary School, Del Dios Middle School, San Pasqual High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



No Cats Allowed



