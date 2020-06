Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand New Townhomes in Escondido! - Property Id: 221958



***ONE MONTH FREE! on a 13 month lease*** Brand New construction in the City of Escondido minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 78. These luxury townhome style apartments offer 3Bed/2.5Bath PLUS A LOFT, an amazing direct access 2 garage for each unit, private backyards, and balcony in each unit. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Each unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer in the unit.

