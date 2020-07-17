910 Aster St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments garage

4BR 2BA Recently Remodeled Home. Attractive Kitchen. 2 Car Garage. - This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has many upgrades including an attractive kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Easy to care for tile throughout, ceiling fans in every bedroom and an added family room with ceiling fans and LED canned lights. Dual-pane windows, 2 car garage. Home has a large patio in fenced back yard and sits on nearly a quarter acre in a quiet cul-de-sac. Clean and care-free artificial turf and palm trees provide pretty curb appeal. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, at 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5094457)