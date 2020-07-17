All apartments in Escondido
910 Aster St
910 Aster St

910 Aster Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 Aster Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
4BR 2BA Recently Remodeled Home. Attractive Kitchen. 2 Car Garage. - This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has many upgrades including an attractive kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Easy to care for tile throughout, ceiling fans in every bedroom and an added family room with ceiling fans and LED canned lights. Dual-pane windows, 2 car garage. Home has a large patio in fenced back yard and sits on nearly a quarter acre in a quiet cul-de-sac. Clean and care-free artificial turf and palm trees provide pretty curb appeal. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, at 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

