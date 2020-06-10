All apartments in Escondido
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

891 Oleander Pl

891 Oleander Place · No Longer Available
Location

891 Oleander Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and driveway. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances included. Washer/dryer in garage. Fenced backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac, close to I-78 freeway entrance, off E Mission Ave.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

891 Oleander Pl
Escondido CA 92027

-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4694008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Oleander Pl have any available units?
891 Oleander Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 Oleander Pl have?
Some of 891 Oleander Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Oleander Pl currently offering any rent specials?
891 Oleander Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Oleander Pl pet-friendly?
No, 891 Oleander Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 891 Oleander Pl offer parking?
Yes, 891 Oleander Pl does offer parking.
Does 891 Oleander Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 891 Oleander Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Oleander Pl have a pool?
No, 891 Oleander Pl does not have a pool.
Does 891 Oleander Pl have accessible units?
No, 891 Oleander Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Oleander Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 Oleander Pl has units with dishwashers.
