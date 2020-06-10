Amenities
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and driveway. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances included. Washer/dryer in garage. Fenced backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac, close to I-78 freeway entrance, off E Mission Ave.
If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!
https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/
891 Oleander Pl
Escondido CA 92027
-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4694008)