Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
854 N Rose St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

854 N Rose St

854 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

854 North Rose Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Description

Large Upgraded Escondido Home with Solar Panels! 2288 sq. ft. updated house with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus a bonus loft area perfect for a home office! The kitchen comes with recently updated cabinets and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave and dishwasher. This home features spacious living areas, vaulted ceilings, central heat and air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups. and 1 bedroom downstairs. There is also a private backyard, attached 2 car garage and solar panels for energy efficient living. Close to everything including Highways 15 and 78, schools, shopping and recreation destinations, casual and fine dining. M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 N Rose St have any available units?
854 N Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 N Rose St have?
Some of 854 N Rose St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 N Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
854 N Rose St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 N Rose St pet-friendly?
No, 854 N Rose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 854 N Rose St offer parking?
Yes, 854 N Rose St does offer parking.
Does 854 N Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 N Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 N Rose St have a pool?
No, 854 N Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 854 N Rose St have accessible units?
No, 854 N Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 854 N Rose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 N Rose St has units with dishwashers.
