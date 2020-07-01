Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub

824 Timberwood Place Available 03/01/20 Remodeled 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home in North Escondido Available March 1st! - This 4 bedroom/3 full bath house has a newly remodeled downstairs with a brand new kitchen, bathroom, flooring/carpet. The house is in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac in the Reidy Creek school district/ golf course area with a large exercise path and parks nearby. Vaulted ceiling in living room/dining room area with a fireplace. A doggie door downstairs for large animals and a cat door off the master bedroom upstairs out to a large balcony. Patio area out back with a hot tub, large storage shed, and a gardening shed. 2 car garage with plenty of parking in driveway and street. Tenant pays all utilities.



Rent: $2,700

Security Deposit: $3,100



Please contact Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 for any questions or to schedule a showing.



DRE #01940903



(RLNE5527743)