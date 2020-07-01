All apartments in Escondido
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

824 Timberwood Place

824 Timberwood Place
Location

824 Timberwood Place, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
824 Timberwood Place Available 03/01/20 Remodeled 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home in North Escondido Available March 1st! - This 4 bedroom/3 full bath house has a newly remodeled downstairs with a brand new kitchen, bathroom, flooring/carpet. The house is in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac in the Reidy Creek school district/ golf course area with a large exercise path and parks nearby. Vaulted ceiling in living room/dining room area with a fireplace. A doggie door downstairs for large animals and a cat door off the master bedroom upstairs out to a large balcony. Patio area out back with a hot tub, large storage shed, and a gardening shed. 2 car garage with plenty of parking in driveway and street. Tenant pays all utilities.

Rent: $2,700
Security Deposit: $3,100

Please contact Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 for any questions or to schedule a showing.

DRE #01940903

(RLNE5527743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Timberwood Place have any available units?
824 Timberwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Timberwood Place have?
Some of 824 Timberwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Timberwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
824 Timberwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Timberwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Timberwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 824 Timberwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 824 Timberwood Place offers parking.
Does 824 Timberwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Timberwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Timberwood Place have a pool?
No, 824 Timberwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 824 Timberwood Place have accessible units?
No, 824 Timberwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Timberwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Timberwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

