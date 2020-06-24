750 Jordon St

Amenities

Great 4 Bedroom Home For Rent - Escondido - Tenant Planet is proud to present this lovely home for rent in the desirable Oak Hills Community of Escondido. Located on a corner lot with great curb appeal, this 4 bedroom home features; flooring throughout, two living rooms, tiled master shower, and granite countertops in the kitchen!



Very large backyard for BBQing, hosting parties, or just hanging out on your patio furniture!



Nearby schools include; Oaks Hill Elementary, Hidden Valley Middle School, and Orange Glen High School. Located off Bear Valley Pkwy puts you in close distance to restaurants, shopping, and more!



Make this home yours today! Applications are free so please apply today to schedule a showing! More Photos coming soon!!



No Dogs Allowed



