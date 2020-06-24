All apartments in Escondido
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

750 Jordon St

750 Jordan St · No Longer Available
Location

750 Jordan St, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
Great 4 Bedroom Home For Rent - Escondido - Tenant Planet is proud to present this lovely home for rent in the desirable Oak Hills Community of Escondido. Located on a corner lot with great curb appeal, this 4 bedroom home features; flooring throughout, two living rooms, tiled master shower, and granite countertops in the kitchen!

Very large backyard for BBQing, hosting parties, or just hanging out on your patio furniture!

Nearby schools include; Oaks Hill Elementary, Hidden Valley Middle School, and Orange Glen High School. Located off Bear Valley Pkwy puts you in close distance to restaurants, shopping, and more!

Make this home yours today! Applications are free so please apply today to schedule a showing! More Photos coming soon!!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5437049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Jordon St have any available units?
750 Jordon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Jordon St have?
Some of 750 Jordon St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Jordon St currently offering any rent specials?
750 Jordon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Jordon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Jordon St is pet friendly.
Does 750 Jordon St offer parking?
Yes, 750 Jordon St offers parking.
Does 750 Jordon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Jordon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Jordon St have a pool?
No, 750 Jordon St does not have a pool.
Does 750 Jordon St have accessible units?
No, 750 Jordon St does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Jordon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Jordon St does not have units with dishwashers.

