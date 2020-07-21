All apartments in Escondido
722 Danica Pl.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

722 Danica Pl.

722 Danica Place · No Longer Available
Location

722 Danica Place, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
3+1BR 2BA Home on Cul-De-Sac. Laminate Flooring. Granite Kitchen. - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus another room easily suitable for 4th bedroom. Laminate flooring. Granite tile in kitchen, gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Flowing, open floor plan in living areas with easy access to backyard and garage. Great curb appeal on quaint and quiet street. Decorative gated front entry and cozy courtyard! Sprawling and fully fenced backyard.

Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957, for more information

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let us help you get pre-qualified. Give us a call; 760-755-1700, Ext. 1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4239921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Danica Pl. have any available units?
722 Danica Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Danica Pl. have?
Some of 722 Danica Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Danica Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
722 Danica Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Danica Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 722 Danica Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 722 Danica Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 722 Danica Pl. offers parking.
Does 722 Danica Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Danica Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Danica Pl. have a pool?
No, 722 Danica Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 722 Danica Pl. have accessible units?
No, 722 Danica Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Danica Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Danica Pl. has units with dishwashers.
