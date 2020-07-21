722 Danica Pl.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

3+1BR 2BA Home on Cul-De-Sac. Laminate Flooring. Granite Kitchen. - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus another room easily suitable for 4th bedroom. Laminate flooring. Granite tile in kitchen, gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Flowing, open floor plan in living areas with easy access to backyard and garage. Great curb appeal on quaint and quiet street. Decorative gated front entry and cozy courtyard! Sprawling and fully fenced backyard.



Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957, for more information



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4239921)