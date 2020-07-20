All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 709 N MIDWAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
709 N MIDWAY DR
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

709 N MIDWAY DR

709 North Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

709 North Midway Drive, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
709 N MIDWAY DR Available 08/01/19 $2750.00 CUSTOM HOUSE 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM WITH GARAGE AND LARGE FENCED BACKYARD - $2,750.00 RENT, $2,750.00 DEPOSIT EXTREMELY NICE HOUSE FOR RENT
709 MIDWAY DR, ESCONIDO, CA. 92027

CALL OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFO.

Move in ready with mountain views~NEW paint inside~NEWER hardwood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. Dual paned windows throughout~Kitchen has granite counters with rich white colored cabinets~Carpet in all three bedrooms~Nice vinyl blinds on all windows~Main bathroom supports a custom tile shower and tub enclosure~LARGE flat backyard with lemon trees beautifully landscaped fenced yard~ADT sec/system~NEW roof 2010 w/ fold shield radiant heat barrier~R30 insulation blown in attic 2010~HVAC & updated electrical sub panel 2017~Home remodeled 2017! Newer solar panels for energy efficiency (almost zero electricity bill).
Upgraded interior doors~Direct access from kitchen to backyard~Drive through garage~Come make this your dream home!
Close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, freeways I-15 & 78...

THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL AREA..
CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Sorry NO S-8
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
Tenant Pays (Landscaping Monthly)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Cat Deposit $300/ea
Dog Deposit $350 ea. Under 25lbs $500 Over 25lbs
(Certain Breed Restrictions Apply, Subject to Owner Approval)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE4174884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N MIDWAY DR have any available units?
709 N MIDWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 N MIDWAY DR have?
Some of 709 N MIDWAY DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N MIDWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
709 N MIDWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N MIDWAY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 N MIDWAY DR is pet friendly.
Does 709 N MIDWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 709 N MIDWAY DR offers parking.
Does 709 N MIDWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 N MIDWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N MIDWAY DR have a pool?
No, 709 N MIDWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 709 N MIDWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 709 N MIDWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N MIDWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 N MIDWAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College