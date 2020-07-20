Amenities

709 N MIDWAY DR Available 08/01/19 $2750.00 CUSTOM HOUSE 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM WITH GARAGE AND LARGE FENCED BACKYARD - $2,750.00 RENT, $2,750.00 DEPOSIT EXTREMELY NICE HOUSE FOR RENT

709 MIDWAY DR, ESCONIDO, CA. 92027



CALL OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFO.



Move in ready with mountain views~NEW paint inside~NEWER hardwood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. Dual paned windows throughout~Kitchen has granite counters with rich white colored cabinets~Carpet in all three bedrooms~Nice vinyl blinds on all windows~Main bathroom supports a custom tile shower and tub enclosure~LARGE flat backyard with lemon trees beautifully landscaped fenced yard~ADT sec/system~NEW roof 2010 w/ fold shield radiant heat barrier~R30 insulation blown in attic 2010~HVAC & updated electrical sub panel 2017~Home remodeled 2017! Newer solar panels for energy efficiency (almost zero electricity bill).

Upgraded interior doors~Direct access from kitchen to backyard~Drive through garage~Come make this your dream home!

Close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, freeways I-15 & 78...



THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL AREA..

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

Tenant Pays (Landscaping Monthly)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Cat Deposit $300/ea

Dog Deposit $350 ea. Under 25lbs $500 Over 25lbs

(Certain Breed Restrictions Apply, Subject to Owner Approval)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

