All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 672 Crestwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
672 Crestwood Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

672 Crestwood Place

672 Crestwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

672 Crestwood Place, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderfully Maintained Home in North Escondido - Beautiful home located close to Reidy Creek Golf Course and great schools. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is on a quiet cul-de-sac street with open space behind. Granite countertops, lots of kitchen storage, custom built-in wall units in the family room and formal living room, master bath completely remodeled with new tile and lots of other upgrades. Fridge, washer and dryer included.

Please call/text 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5121846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 Crestwood Place have any available units?
672 Crestwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 672 Crestwood Place have?
Some of 672 Crestwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 Crestwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
672 Crestwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 Crestwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 672 Crestwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 672 Crestwood Place offer parking?
No, 672 Crestwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 672 Crestwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 672 Crestwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 Crestwood Place have a pool?
No, 672 Crestwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 672 Crestwood Place have accessible units?
No, 672 Crestwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 672 Crestwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 672 Crestwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College