672 Crestwood Place

Wonderfully Maintained Home in North Escondido - Beautiful home located close to Reidy Creek Golf Course and great schools. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is on a quiet cul-de-sac street with open space behind. Granite countertops, lots of kitchen storage, custom built-in wall units in the family room and formal living room, master bath completely remodeled with new tile and lots of other upgrades. Fridge, washer and dryer included.



Please call/text 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5121846)