Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard parking pool garage internet access

Welcome home to your private, secluded home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the exclusive Sonata community! Single story with lovely courtyard, oversized living room with high ceilings and brick fireplace. Four sets of French doors, built-in cabinetry, spacious master suite and sparkling community pool. Don't miss this one! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE12189)