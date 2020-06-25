592 El Norte Hills Pl.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

4 Bedroom Single Level Escondido Home! - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in Escondido! The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and comes equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Family room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The spacious backyard is perfecting for relaxing or entertaining. This property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, hiking at Daley Ranch and fishing at both Dixon Lake and Lake Wohlford. Pets are allowed.

