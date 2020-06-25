All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 592 El Norte Hills Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
592 El Norte Hills Pl.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

592 El Norte Hills Pl.

592 El Norte Hills Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

592 El Norte Hills Place, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Single Level Escondido Home! - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in Escondido! The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and comes equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Family room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The spacious backyard is perfecting for relaxing or entertaining. This property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, hiking at Daley Ranch and fishing at both Dixon Lake and Lake Wohlford. Pets are allowed.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4939498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. have any available units?
592 El Norte Hills Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. have?
Some of 592 El Norte Hills Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 El Norte Hills Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
592 El Norte Hills Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 El Norte Hills Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 El Norte Hills Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 592 El Norte Hills Pl. offers parking.
Does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 592 El Norte Hills Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. have a pool?
No, 592 El Norte Hills Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. have accessible units?
No, 592 El Norte Hills Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 592 El Norte Hills Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 592 El Norte Hills Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College