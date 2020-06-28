505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192

Amenities
3 Story And All The Luxuries! Attached Garage, Private Yard, And More! - Highly Upgraded 3 Story Townhome
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Built In Microwave
Custom Paint
Laminate Floors
Attached Oversized 1 Car Garage With Laundry Room, W/D Hookups
Wired For Surround Sound System Plus Built In For Tv Equipment
Central Ac
Washer Dryer Hookups (Gas)
2 Balconies
2 Master Suites
Private Fenced Yard With Built In Bbq
Garage Plus Parking Space In Driveway
Extra Built In Storage Cabinets In Garage
Community Features
2 Pools
2 Jacuzzis
Cozy Clubhouse With Fireplace, Complete Kitchen And State-Of-The-Art Appliances, And Pool Table
Guest Parking
Lush Landscaping
Impeccably Maintained Community
Walk To Stores And Restaurants, And Downtown Escondido!
**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**
dogs and cats okay. please see restrictions below.
Call (442) 281-8763 or email p1254@rent.dynasty.com today to schedule your personal tour.
WANT TO APPLY NOW?
https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/156404
DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
If you would like to see photos of the inside, many of our rentals have interior photos. If available, you can click on the link above or find them on the unit's listing. Some units may not have interior photos if they are still occupied or not yet rent ready.
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
Most of our rentals are pet friendly. Please see the information above about this rental for any additional restrictions:
For rentals that take cats, the additional deposit is $300. During the application process, we will also need a letter from the vet with a shot record, a photo of the cat and renter's insurance.
For rentals that take dogs, the additional deposit is $300. During the application process, we will also need a letter from the vet with breed certification and shot record, a photo of the dog and renter's insurance. Unfortunately, due to insurance requirements, we are unable to accept restricted breeds.
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
We do not have exact square footages for our rentals, but we would be more than happy to schedule an appointment for you to view the interior of the units at your convenience. Generally, square footage does not really give an accurate depiction of the useful size rentals, especially if the square footage is not in the area that you need it in (i.e. if you need a larger bedroom because of large furniture, etc). Instead, we are happy to set up appointments for interior walk-throughs so that you can see if the rental fits your needs.
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
We have a list of our basic criteria on our website.
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?
We schedule all viewing appointments Monday Friday 9-12:30 pm and 1:30-5:30 pm so that we do not disturb our current residents evening/weekend schedules. When you leave a message, please let us know several times that will work best with your schedule. Our appointments are scheduled on a first come first served basis. Phone calls are returned Monday through Friday between 9-11 am and 1:30-2:30 pm. Emails are returned approximately every 2 hours from 9-4pm. Please feel free to send us an email in conjunction with your phone callsometimes you may get an email response first!
And we offer 4 ways to book a tour:
1. PHONE:
the trusty land line is (442) 281-8763
2. EMAIL:
don't like small talk on the phone? email us! we'll get back to you before the end of the day. p1254@rent.dynasty.com
3. ONLINE:
What could be easier than choosing your own appointment time? click the date and time below and....voila! easy! (https://leasing2.youcanbook.me/)
4. SKYPE/FACETIME:
guess what! did you know we offer VIRTUAL tours? don't have time to leave your office? let us know and we'll skype you into our next tour! free service on your computer, phone or tablet
lic #01524727
(RLNE4239373)