505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192

3 Story And All The Luxuries! Attached Garage, Private Yard, And More! - Highly Upgraded 3 Story Townhome

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Built In Microwave

Custom Paint

Laminate Floors

Attached Oversized 1 Car Garage With Laundry Room, W/D Hookups

Wired For Surround Sound System Plus Built In For Tv Equipment

Central Ac

Washer Dryer Hookups (Gas)

2 Balconies

2 Master Suites

Private Fenced Yard With Built In Bbq

Garage Plus Parking Space In Driveway

Extra Built In Storage Cabinets In Garage



Community Features

2 Pools

2 Jacuzzis

Cozy Clubhouse With Fireplace, Complete Kitchen And State-Of-The-Art Appliances, And Pool Table

Guest Parking

Lush Landscaping

Impeccably Maintained Community

Walk To Stores And Restaurants, And Downtown Escondido!



**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**

**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**



dogs and cats okay. please see restrictions below.



