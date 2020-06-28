All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192

505 San Pasqual Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

505 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92027
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
3 Story And All The Luxuries! Attached Garage, Private Yard, And More! - Highly Upgraded 3 Story Townhome
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Built In Microwave
Custom Paint
Laminate Floors
Attached Oversized 1 Car Garage With Laundry Room, W/D Hookups
Wired For Surround Sound System Plus Built In For Tv Equipment
Central Ac
Washer Dryer Hookups (Gas)
2 Balconies
2 Master Suites
Private Fenced Yard With Built In Bbq
Garage Plus Parking Space In Driveway
Extra Built In Storage Cabinets In Garage

Community Features
2 Pools
2 Jacuzzis
Cozy Clubhouse With Fireplace, Complete Kitchen And State-Of-The-Art Appliances, And Pool Table
Guest Parking
Lush Landscaping
Impeccably Maintained Community
Walk To Stores And Restaurants, And Downtown Escondido!

**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**

dogs and cats okay. please see restrictions below.

Call (442) 281-8763 or email p1254@rent.dynasty.com today to schedule your personal tour.

WANT TO APPLY NOW?
https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/156404

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
If you would like to see photos of the inside, many of our rentals have interior photos. If available, you can click on the link above or find them on the unit's listing. Some units may not have interior photos if they are still occupied or not yet rent ready.

DO YOU TAKE PETS?
Most of our rentals are pet friendly. Please see the information above about this rental for any additional restrictions:
For rentals that take cats, the additional deposit is $300. During the application process, we will also need a letter from the vet with a shot record, a photo of the cat and renter's insurance.
For rentals that take dogs, the additional deposit is $300. During the application process, we will also need a letter from the vet with breed certification and shot record, a photo of the dog and renter's insurance. Unfortunately, due to insurance requirements, we are unable to accept restricted breeds.

WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
We do not have exact square footages for our rentals, but we would be more than happy to schedule an appointment for you to view the interior of the units at your convenience. Generally, square footage does not really give an accurate depiction of the useful size rentals, especially if the square footage is not in the area that you need it in (i.e. if you need a larger bedroom because of large furniture, etc). Instead, we are happy to set up appointments for interior walk-throughs so that you can see if the rental fits your needs.

WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
We have a list of our basic criteria on our website.

HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?
We schedule all viewing appointments Monday Friday 9-12:30 pm and 1:30-5:30 pm so that we do not disturb our current residents evening/weekend schedules. When you leave a message, please let us know several times that will work best with your schedule. Our appointments are scheduled on a first come first served basis. Phone calls are returned Monday through Friday between 9-11 am and 1:30-2:30 pm. Emails are returned approximately every 2 hours from 9-4pm. Please feel free to send us an email in conjunction with your phone callsometimes you may get an email response first!

And we offer 4 ways to book a tour:
1. PHONE:
the trusty land line is (442) 281-8763
2. EMAIL:
don't like small talk on the phone? email us! we'll get back to you before the end of the day. p1254@rent.dynasty.com
3. ONLINE:
What could be easier than choosing your own appointment time? click the date and time below and....voila! easy! (https://leasing2.youcanbook.me/)
4. SKYPE/FACETIME:
guess what! did you know we offer VIRTUAL tours? don't have time to leave your office? let us know and we'll skype you into our next tour! free service on your computer, phone or tablet

lic #01524727

(RLNE4239373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 have any available units?
505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 have?
Some of 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 currently offering any rent specials?
505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 is pet friendly.
Does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 offer parking?
Yes, 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 offers parking.
Does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 have a pool?
Yes, 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 has a pool.
Does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 have accessible units?
No, 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 San Pasqual Valley Road #192 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College