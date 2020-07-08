All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 449 Chestnut Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
449 Chestnut Ln
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

449 Chestnut Ln

449 Chestnut Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

449 Chestnut Lane, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
449 Chestnut Ln Available 04/30/20 Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac - This cozy 3 bed, 2 bath house comes with an attached 2-car garage, a fenced backyard, and a gardener. All appliances included, washer/dryer in garage. On a cul-de-sac, providing for less through traffic. New interior and exterior paint. Located in central Escondido, within close proximity to shopping, downtown Escondido, and a short drive from the San Diego Safari Park Zoo.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies

449 Chestnut Ln
Escondido CA 92025

-No pets.
-No subletting or co-signers.
-We require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4477584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Chestnut Ln have any available units?
449 Chestnut Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Chestnut Ln have?
Some of 449 Chestnut Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Chestnut Ln currently offering any rent specials?
449 Chestnut Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Chestnut Ln pet-friendly?
No, 449 Chestnut Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 449 Chestnut Ln offer parking?
Yes, 449 Chestnut Ln offers parking.
Does 449 Chestnut Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 Chestnut Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Chestnut Ln have a pool?
No, 449 Chestnut Ln does not have a pool.
Does 449 Chestnut Ln have accessible units?
No, 449 Chestnut Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Chestnut Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Chestnut Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College