Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

329 E. 7th Ave

329 E 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

329 E 7th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
2BR 1.5?? - Old Escondido. Fireplace. Wood Floors. Garage + Shed. - The look and feel of Old Escondido in a newer home! Next door to the 1896 Victorian at the corner of 7th and Juniper, this Craftsman style home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full plus 1 half bath, wood floors, ceramic tile, numerous windows, French doors to the large backyard and a fireplace. Front porch over-looks fenced and secured yard. Use of a brand new Tuff Shed, plus a single car garage off the alley gives plenty of storage. Garage is big enough for a workshop! Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal! Sorry no pets at this historic setting.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays Landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 E. 7th Ave have any available units?
329 E. 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 E. 7th Ave have?
Some of 329 E. 7th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 E. 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
329 E. 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 E. 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 329 E. 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 329 E. 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 329 E. 7th Ave offers parking.
Does 329 E. 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 E. 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 E. 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 329 E. 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 329 E. 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 329 E. 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 329 E. 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 E. 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
