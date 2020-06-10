329 E. 7th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking e-payments garage

2BR 1.5?? - Old Escondido. Fireplace. Wood Floors. Garage + Shed. - The look and feel of Old Escondido in a newer home! Next door to the 1896 Victorian at the corner of 7th and Juniper, this Craftsman style home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full plus 1 half bath, wood floors, ceramic tile, numerous windows, French doors to the large backyard and a fireplace. Front porch over-looks fenced and secured yard. Use of a brand new Tuff Shed, plus a single car garage off the alley gives plenty of storage. Garage is big enough for a workshop! Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal! Sorry no pets at this historic setting.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays Landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140062)