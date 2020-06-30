310 Conifer Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot of the quiet Morningside Woods community. Morningside Woods is a private, well-maintained community with a pool, spa, and clubhouse. It is close to schools and stores, with easy access to the 15 and 78 freeways. The home has a fully fenced backyard and was recently renovated with new hardwood floors, cabinets, and appliances. The home is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace in the large living area. The master bedroom features his and h