Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

310 Conifer Glen

Location

310 Conifer Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot of the quiet Morningside Woods community. Morningside Woods is a private, well-maintained community with a pool, spa, and clubhouse. It is close to schools and stores, with easy access to the 15 and 78 freeways. The home has a fully fenced backyard and was recently renovated with new hardwood floors, cabinets, and appliances. The home is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace in the large living area. The master bedroom features his and h

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Conifer Glen have any available units?
310 Conifer Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Conifer Glen have?
Some of 310 Conifer Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Conifer Glen currently offering any rent specials?
310 Conifer Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Conifer Glen pet-friendly?
No, 310 Conifer Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 310 Conifer Glen offer parking?
No, 310 Conifer Glen does not offer parking.
Does 310 Conifer Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Conifer Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Conifer Glen have a pool?
Yes, 310 Conifer Glen has a pool.
Does 310 Conifer Glen have accessible units?
No, 310 Conifer Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Conifer Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Conifer Glen has units with dishwashers.

