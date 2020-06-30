All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 3019 El Ku Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
3019 El Ku Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

3019 El Ku Ave

3019 El Ku Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3019 El Ku Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
RURAL CHARM ON A PREMIUM, FULLY FENCED-IN LOT IN ESCONDIDO
This custom-built Spanish style home resonates with the charm of an elegant hunting lodge. The original clay tiled roof blends well with the adobe brick walls commanding an authentic turn-of-the-century Spanish architecture. This home has over 2,000-sf of living area and a first-time rental and in pristine condition with original wood vaulted ceilings that command your attention and project an old-world architecture with a rustic flare. The decorative plank and beam ceilings blend well with the adobe brick walls and cedar plank flooring offering a sophisticated, yet rustic architectural impact. Travertine floor tiles in the bathrooms, study, hallway, kitchen, laundry room and patio enhance the architectural elegance of this beautiful home.
The modern kitchen has designer pendant lights from Pottery Barn that glisten off the custom cherry cabinets, premium stainless-steel appliances and quartz counter-tops. Large kitchen windows offer a panoramic view of the back yard and invite in a morning sunlight that carries into the formal dining room with an elegant ceiling chandelier from Pottery barn and over-sized windows that capture the splendor of the expansive and professionally maintained backyard with old growth trees and garden features. Although located in a rural section of Escondido it is near the 15 and 78 freeways with premium shopping and restaurants just down the road as well as Kit Carson Park.
A brick walkway meanders around the perimeter of this home and leads to an enclosed artists porch that serves as the entry to this home. The open design flows through the home with a secluded west-wing where the stately master bedroom and spa inspired bathroom are situated. There is a cozy study with a classic wood burning fireplace, custom mill-work and an elegant wood framed glass slider that offers a view of the manicured front lawn and garden features. Just adjacent to the study is a hallway leading to the guest bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom with tastefully appointed lighting features and a glass bowl sink. One of the bedrooms has a wood encased glass paneled French door that opens to a private brick patio with a courtyard view. The large master bedroom has a designer chandelier from Pottery Barn and the bathroom was recently remodeled. The adobe brick construction provides a natural insulation that far exceeds current home construction, yet has been modernized with central AC to counter those Escondido heat waves.
There is a large parking area capable of accommodating multiple vehicles and an overhead structure for the primary vehicle. There is also a separate Laundry room with a sink, California Closet cabinets and Washer/Dryer units. The combination of natural light and a valley breeze enhance the splendor of this charming family home being offered for $3,125/MO on a 12-month lease and long-term occupancy desired.
Call Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.
Scanlon Realty Management, LLC
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 El Ku Ave have any available units?
3019 El Ku Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 El Ku Ave have?
Some of 3019 El Ku Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 El Ku Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3019 El Ku Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 El Ku Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 El Ku Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3019 El Ku Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3019 El Ku Ave offers parking.
Does 3019 El Ku Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 El Ku Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 El Ku Ave have a pool?
No, 3019 El Ku Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3019 El Ku Ave have accessible units?
No, 3019 El Ku Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 El Ku Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 El Ku Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College