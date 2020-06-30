3019 El Ku Ave

Amenities

RURAL CHARM ON A PREMIUM, FULLY FENCED-IN LOT IN ESCONDIDO

This custom-built Spanish style home resonates with the charm of an elegant hunting lodge. The original clay tiled roof blends well with the adobe brick walls commanding an authentic turn-of-the-century Spanish architecture. This home has over 2,000-sf of living area and a first-time rental and in pristine condition with original wood vaulted ceilings that command your attention and project an old-world architecture with a rustic flare. The decorative plank and beam ceilings blend well with the adobe brick walls and cedar plank flooring offering a sophisticated, yet rustic architectural impact. Travertine floor tiles in the bathrooms, study, hallway, kitchen, laundry room and patio enhance the architectural elegance of this beautiful home.

The modern kitchen has designer pendant lights from Pottery Barn that glisten off the custom cherry cabinets, premium stainless-steel appliances and quartz counter-tops. Large kitchen windows offer a panoramic view of the back yard and invite in a morning sunlight that carries into the formal dining room with an elegant ceiling chandelier from Pottery barn and over-sized windows that capture the splendor of the expansive and professionally maintained backyard with old growth trees and garden features. Although located in a rural section of Escondido it is near the 15 and 78 freeways with premium shopping and restaurants just down the road as well as Kit Carson Park.

A brick walkway meanders around the perimeter of this home and leads to an enclosed artists porch that serves as the entry to this home. The open design flows through the home with a secluded west-wing where the stately master bedroom and spa inspired bathroom are situated. There is a cozy study with a classic wood burning fireplace, custom mill-work and an elegant wood framed glass slider that offers a view of the manicured front lawn and garden features. Just adjacent to the study is a hallway leading to the guest bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom with tastefully appointed lighting features and a glass bowl sink. One of the bedrooms has a wood encased glass paneled French door that opens to a private brick patio with a courtyard view. The large master bedroom has a designer chandelier from Pottery Barn and the bathroom was recently remodeled. The adobe brick construction provides a natural insulation that far exceeds current home construction, yet has been modernized with central AC to counter those Escondido heat waves.

There is a large parking area capable of accommodating multiple vehicles and an overhead structure for the primary vehicle. There is also a separate Laundry room with a sink, California Closet cabinets and Washer/Dryer units. The combination of natural light and a valley breeze enhance the splendor of this charming family home being offered for $3,125/MO on a 12-month lease and long-term occupancy desired.

