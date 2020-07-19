Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2921 Murcott Way Available 01/25/19 Escondido, 2921 Murcott Wy, 1BR/BA Down, 2 ACs, 3 Car Garage with Opener! - Stunning 2 story home in the Eureka Springs development of Escondido. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dog park, Dixon Lake, Lake Wohlford and the Daley Ranch Nature Preserve. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has high ceilings and a decorative only fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen has tile floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, center island, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Office off of the kitchen has tile floors, recessed lighting and a built in work station. Family room has recessed lighting and a decorative only fireplace. Bedroom #1 is downstairs. Downstairs hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has track lighting. Bedroom #3 has track lighting and 2 closets. Upper hall bathroom has double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #4 has track lighting, walk in closet with an organizer and a private bathroom with tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with a custom organizer, recessed lighting, double sinks, oversized garden tub and a separate shower.



(RLNE4578174)