2532 South Escondido Boulevard

Be the first to live in this amazing beautiful townhouse, newly built, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, end unit. with1408 Sq.Ft. of spacious living. All new stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Flooring is a combination of tile planks that look like wood, and carpets in upstairs bedrooms. One full bedroom and bath on first floor, kitchen and dining, living on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor with a small balcony. Full size washer and dryer inside laundry. Attached two car garage. Tenant pays for all utilities.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only.



Call Property Manger direct for private showing - Dennis Yoon 858-382-9648



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,490, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

