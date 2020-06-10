All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2532 South Escondido Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2532 South Escondido Boulevard
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:54 PM

2532 South Escondido Boulevard

2532 S Escondido Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2532 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this amazing beautiful townhouse, newly built, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, end unit. with1408 Sq.Ft. of spacious living. All new stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Flooring is a combination of tile planks that look like wood, and carpets in upstairs bedrooms. One full bedroom and bath on first floor, kitchen and dining, living on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor with a small balcony. Full size washer and dryer inside laundry. Attached two car garage. Tenant pays for all utilities.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Rancho Mesa Properties is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
DRE #00846319

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only.

Call Property Manger direct for private showing - Dennis Yoon 858-382-9648

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,490, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard have any available units?
2532 South Escondido Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard have?
Some of 2532 South Escondido Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 South Escondido Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2532 South Escondido Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 South Escondido Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 South Escondido Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2532 South Escondido Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 South Escondido Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2532 South Escondido Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2532 South Escondido Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 South Escondido Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 South Escondido Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College