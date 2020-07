Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

Brand new 3 Bed / 3.5 Bathroom condo in Escondido. Brand new construction with one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. Condo comes with a 2 Car attached garage and washer in dryer in the unit. Brand new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, oven, cook-top and more.



Pictures of home are from the model. Condo will feature carpet and vinyl flooring.



Sorry, no pets allowed.