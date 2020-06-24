All apartments in Escondido
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2449 Fallbrook Place

2449 Fallbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

2449 Fallbrook Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Cloverdale

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE NOW: Rancho San Pasqual: single story, 3bed/2bath*** - Single level floor plan with soaring 10' ceilings brings in tons of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of counter space, beautiful granite, gas cook top, microwave and dining nook. Gorgeous tile flooring and neutral carpet in bedrooms. Other amenities include a large 15x14 master bedroom with a spacious bath including walk-in shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Tons of storage opportunities in 2 car garage. Pet on approval with additional deposit. Landscape included.

Rancho San Pasqual is an active community with many resident activities throughout the year - movies in the park, 4th of July parade, and more! Walk to award winning San Pasqual Union (K-8) school. Community pool/spa/sport court/playground and walk to the Eagles Crest Golf Course.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CalBRE#01255583

(RLNE2039144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Fallbrook Place have any available units?
2449 Fallbrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Fallbrook Place have?
Some of 2449 Fallbrook Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Fallbrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Fallbrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Fallbrook Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Fallbrook Place is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Fallbrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Fallbrook Place offers parking.
Does 2449 Fallbrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Fallbrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Fallbrook Place have a pool?
Yes, 2449 Fallbrook Place has a pool.
Does 2449 Fallbrook Place have accessible units?
No, 2449 Fallbrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Fallbrook Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Fallbrook Place does not have units with dishwashers.
