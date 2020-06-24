2449 Fallbrook Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

***AVAILABLE NOW: Rancho San Pasqual: single story, 3bed/2bath*** - Single level floor plan with soaring 10' ceilings brings in tons of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of counter space, beautiful granite, gas cook top, microwave and dining nook. Gorgeous tile flooring and neutral carpet in bedrooms. Other amenities include a large 15x14 master bedroom with a spacious bath including walk-in shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Tons of storage opportunities in 2 car garage. Pet on approval with additional deposit. Landscape included.



Rancho San Pasqual is an active community with many resident activities throughout the year - movies in the park, 4th of July parade, and more! Walk to award winning San Pasqual Union (K-8) school. Community pool/spa/sport court/playground and walk to the Eagles Crest Golf Course.



Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.



CalBRE#01255583



(RLNE2039144)