Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2424 Smokewood Place

2424 Smokewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Smokewood Place, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come see this beautiful 1,834 square-foot house located in the North Broadway area of Escondido, CA located on a quiet cul-de-sac.

This home is unfurnished with 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft, and 2.5 baths.

There is a 2-car garage, 2 spaces in the driveway and curb parking as well.

The home is well-lit with large windows and blinds, 3 skylights, high vaulted ceilings; tile downstairs and in the bathrooms and carpeted flooring upstairs and in the bedrooms. There is a fireplace in the living room and dining area. The large newly updated/redesigned kitchen and kitchenette have beautiful cabinets and granite countertops with lots of storage and stainless dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

The upstairs bedrooms each have lighted ceiling fans and both upstairs full bathrooms are equipped with double sinks. There is a walk-in closet and side closet in the Master bedroom and mirrored wardrobe closets in the other two bedrooms. There is a fenced back yard with an uncovered patio and weekly landscaping is included in the rent and an in-unit washer and dryer are also provided by the owner. Owner prefers non-smokers and no pets. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, internet, and electricity. There is forced air A/C and gas heating plus solar panels on the roof keeping the electricity cost to $120 or less PER YEAR!

Nearby parks: Jesmond Dene Park and Conway City Park.

Nearby Schools:
Reidy Creek Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 6/10
Escondido High School - 1.78 miles, 6/10
North Broadway Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
359 - 0.9 miles
358 - 0.9 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Smokewood Place have any available units?
2424 Smokewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Smokewood Place have?
Some of 2424 Smokewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Smokewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Smokewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Smokewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Smokewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2424 Smokewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Smokewood Place offers parking.
Does 2424 Smokewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Smokewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Smokewood Place have a pool?
No, 2424 Smokewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Smokewood Place have accessible units?
No, 2424 Smokewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Smokewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Smokewood Place has units with dishwashers.
