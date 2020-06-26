2424 Smokewood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Come see this beautiful 1,834 square-foot house located in the North Broadway area of Escondido, CA located on a quiet cul-de-sac.



This home is unfurnished with 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft, and 2.5 baths.



There is a 2-car garage, 2 spaces in the driveway and curb parking as well.



The home is well-lit with large windows and blinds, 3 skylights, high vaulted ceilings; tile downstairs and in the bathrooms and carpeted flooring upstairs and in the bedrooms. There is a fireplace in the living room and dining area. The large newly updated/redesigned kitchen and kitchenette have beautiful cabinets and granite countertops with lots of storage and stainless dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator.



The upstairs bedrooms each have lighted ceiling fans and both upstairs full bathrooms are equipped with double sinks. There is a walk-in closet and side closet in the Master bedroom and mirrored wardrobe closets in the other two bedrooms. There is a fenced back yard with an uncovered patio and weekly landscaping is included in the rent and an in-unit washer and dryer are also provided by the owner. Owner prefers non-smokers and no pets. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, internet, and electricity. There is forced air A/C and gas heating plus solar panels on the roof keeping the electricity cost to $120 or less PER YEAR!



Nearby parks: Jesmond Dene Park and Conway City Park.



Nearby Schools:

Reidy Creek Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 6/10

Escondido High School - 1.78 miles, 6/10

North Broadway Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

359 - 0.9 miles

358 - 0.9 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4936451)