Escondido, CA
2422 Lake Forest
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2422 Lake Forest

2422 Lake Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Lake Forest Street, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
2422 Lake Forest Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in North Escondido - Mountain Views - Welcome home. This beautiful home is located in a great neighborhood in north Escondido. This home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Neutral colored carpet and interior paint colors. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large closet and a private balcony with mountain views. The living room has a gas fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen is very spacious with ample counter and cabinet space. All kitchen appliances are included. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of room for extra storage. Large backyard to enjoy a BBQ and entertain guests. Call today to make this home yours.

** To Inquire PLEASE EMAIL dave.advent@yahoo.com ***

** Available November 1st
** Prefer no pets but will allow one small dog

Professionally Managed by Advent Property Mgmt
Agent Dave Nash (CalBRE#01882248)
Apply online at www.adventmgmt.com

** 1year lease to start; Prefer long term tenants
** $2200 security deposit OAC
** Must have good credit and stable income
** Easy, Online Rent Payment
** No smoking/drug use
** Tenant responsible for power, phone, water, trash
** BONUS - Landscaper included
** BONUS - Washer and Dryer Included

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2171930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Lake Forest have any available units?
2422 Lake Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Lake Forest have?
Some of 2422 Lake Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Lake Forest currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Lake Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Lake Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Lake Forest is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Lake Forest offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Lake Forest offers parking.
Does 2422 Lake Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 Lake Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Lake Forest have a pool?
No, 2422 Lake Forest does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Lake Forest have accessible units?
No, 2422 Lake Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Lake Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Lake Forest does not have units with dishwashers.

