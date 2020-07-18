All apartments in Escondido
2313 S Summit Circle Glen
2313 S Summit Circle Glen

2313 S Summit Circle Gln · No Longer Available
Location

2313 S Summit Circle Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
Mesa Rock

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2313 S Summit Circle Glen Available 07/01/19 Resort Lifestyle Beauty in Emerald Heights - Live the dream in this beautifully remodeled elegant home and enjoy panoramic views from both upstairs and downstairs of the mountains, city lights, romantic sunsets & even peek a boo ocean located in the Hilltop Community of Emerald Heights. 24 Hour protected gated community with worry free resort style amenities including a beautiful clubhouse, fully equipped fitness room, Olympic swimming pool, spa, tot pool, tennis courts, basketball court, playground and picnic area. Optional 5th bedroom. Text or call 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.

(RLNE4894916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen have any available units?
2313 S Summit Circle Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen have?
Some of 2313 S Summit Circle Glen's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 S Summit Circle Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2313 S Summit Circle Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 S Summit Circle Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2313 S Summit Circle Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen offer parking?
No, 2313 S Summit Circle Glen does not offer parking.
Does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 S Summit Circle Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2313 S Summit Circle Glen has a pool.
Does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen have accessible units?
No, 2313 S Summit Circle Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 S Summit Circle Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 S Summit Circle Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
