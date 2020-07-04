Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Value Range of $4,800-$5300-Nestled in a private beautifully manicured suburb in Carriage Hills at the end of a cul de sac, awaits 2274 Montia Place that welcomes you with a long private driveway. This luxury home offers just over 4,000 sq ft of open living space on a half acre lot, with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and even a movie style projector viewing room. Newly renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, and high end appliances including a built in refrigerator.