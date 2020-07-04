All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

2274 Montia Place

2274 Montia Place · No Longer Available
Location

2274 Montia Place, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Value Range of $4,800-$5300-Nestled in a private beautifully manicured suburb in Carriage Hills at the end of a cul de sac, awaits 2274 Montia Place that welcomes you with a long private driveway. This luxury home offers just over 4,000 sq ft of open living space on a half acre lot, with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and even a movie style projector viewing room. Newly renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, and high end appliances including a built in refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Montia Place have any available units?
2274 Montia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2274 Montia Place have?
Some of 2274 Montia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Montia Place currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Montia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Montia Place pet-friendly?
No, 2274 Montia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2274 Montia Place offer parking?
Yes, 2274 Montia Place offers parking.
Does 2274 Montia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2274 Montia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Montia Place have a pool?
Yes, 2274 Montia Place has a pool.
Does 2274 Montia Place have accessible units?
No, 2274 Montia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Montia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2274 Montia Place has units with dishwashers.

