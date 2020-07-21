All apartments in Escondido
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

2214 Sonrisa Gln

2214 Sonrisa Gln · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Sonrisa Gln, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 4BR 4BA Home. Wood Floors. Gas Fireplace. Lovely Landscape and Patio. No Pets. - Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 4 bath, single story home in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and wood floors make for an appealing first impression. Lovely covered patio and expansive outdoor living areas include an outdoor kitchen and several seating areas for entertaining and taking in the views. Recent upgrades to the bathrooms include a roll in master shower, deep-soak bathtub and custom tile work. Solar electric, whole house attic fan and a whole house water filtration system are those "behind-the-scene" features that make this an outstanding property. Sorry, no pets in this home.

Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571 for more information, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Sonrisa Gln have any available units?
2214 Sonrisa Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Sonrisa Gln have?
Some of 2214 Sonrisa Gln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Sonrisa Gln currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Sonrisa Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Sonrisa Gln pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Sonrisa Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2214 Sonrisa Gln offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Sonrisa Gln offers parking.
Does 2214 Sonrisa Gln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 Sonrisa Gln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Sonrisa Gln have a pool?
No, 2214 Sonrisa Gln does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Sonrisa Gln have accessible units?
No, 2214 Sonrisa Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Sonrisa Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Sonrisa Gln has units with dishwashers.
