2214 Sonrisa Gln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 4BR 4BA Home. Wood Floors. Gas Fireplace. Lovely Landscape and Patio. No Pets. - Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 4 bath, single story home in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and wood floors make for an appealing first impression. Lovely covered patio and expansive outdoor living areas include an outdoor kitchen and several seating areas for entertaining and taking in the views. Recent upgrades to the bathrooms include a roll in master shower, deep-soak bathtub and custom tile work. Solar electric, whole house attic fan and a whole house water filtration system are those "behind-the-scene" features that make this an outstanding property. Sorry, no pets in this home.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571 for more information, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5062067)