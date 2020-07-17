Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2167 Firethorn Glen Available 08/15/19 Beautiful and Spacious Country Home with Views - Come enjoy the Mountain living in the Cimarron community while being just minutes away from downtown Escondido and close by freeways. This very spacious 1520 sq/ft of living is ready to move in and waiting for a family to call it home. The living room is upstairs to take full advantage of the view and includes a balcony and fireplace. Three large bedrooms with one bedroom located upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs. Three full bathrooms, with the master having dual sinks and a garden tub. Private wood patio off of master bedroom for relaxing and enjoying the mountain breeze. Email today for a showing!



*** Available mid August ***



PLEASE EMAIL ONLY to schedule a viewing

Agent Dave Nash (CalBRE#01882248)

dave.advent@yahoo.com

Professionally managed by Advent Property Management



* 1yr lease preferred to start

* Long term tenant preferred

* Security Deposit $2400 OAC

* Easy Online Rent Payment

* No smoking/drug use

* One Small dog OK on approval and with additional deposit



** Amazing Cimarron Community includes pool, walking trails, tennis courts

* Landscaper Included

* A/C & Central Heating

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* Local schools Conway, Rincon and Escondido HS



(RLNE5030987)