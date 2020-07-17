All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2167 Firethorn Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2167 Firethorn Glen
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2167 Firethorn Glen

2167 Firethorn Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2167 Firethorn Gln, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2167 Firethorn Glen Available 08/15/19 Beautiful and Spacious Country Home with Views - Come enjoy the Mountain living in the Cimarron community while being just minutes away from downtown Escondido and close by freeways. This very spacious 1520 sq/ft of living is ready to move in and waiting for a family to call it home. The living room is upstairs to take full advantage of the view and includes a balcony and fireplace. Three large bedrooms with one bedroom located upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs. Three full bathrooms, with the master having dual sinks and a garden tub. Private wood patio off of master bedroom for relaxing and enjoying the mountain breeze. Email today for a showing!

*** Available mid August ***

PLEASE EMAIL ONLY to schedule a viewing
Agent Dave Nash (CalBRE#01882248)
dave.advent@yahoo.com
Professionally managed by Advent Property Management

* 1yr lease preferred to start
* Long term tenant preferred
* Security Deposit $2400 OAC
* Easy Online Rent Payment
* No smoking/drug use
* One Small dog OK on approval and with additional deposit

** Amazing Cimarron Community includes pool, walking trails, tennis courts
* Landscaper Included
* A/C & Central Heating
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* Local schools Conway, Rincon and Escondido HS

(RLNE5030987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 Firethorn Glen have any available units?
2167 Firethorn Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2167 Firethorn Glen have?
Some of 2167 Firethorn Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 Firethorn Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2167 Firethorn Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 Firethorn Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2167 Firethorn Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2167 Firethorn Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2167 Firethorn Glen offers parking.
Does 2167 Firethorn Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 Firethorn Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 Firethorn Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2167 Firethorn Glen has a pool.
Does 2167 Firethorn Glen have accessible units?
No, 2167 Firethorn Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 Firethorn Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2167 Firethorn Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College