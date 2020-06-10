All apartments in Escondido
2148 Montemar Ave

2148 Montemar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Montemar Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
Comfortable 4BR 2BA Home. 2 Car Garage. Fenced Yard. - 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint throughout. Upgraded within the last 5 years to include re-textured ceilings, ceiling fans, modernized bathrooms, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large 2 car garage and low maintenance and appealing front yard. Spacious, fenced backyard with large deck. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact Cesy Cruz, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5621550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Montemar Ave have any available units?
2148 Montemar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Montemar Ave have?
Some of 2148 Montemar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Montemar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Montemar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Montemar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 Montemar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2148 Montemar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2148 Montemar Ave offers parking.
Does 2148 Montemar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Montemar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Montemar Ave have a pool?
No, 2148 Montemar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Montemar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2148 Montemar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Montemar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 Montemar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

