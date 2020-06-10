2148 Montemar Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking e-payments garage

Comfortable 4BR 2BA Home. 2 Car Garage. Fenced Yard. - 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint throughout. Upgraded within the last 5 years to include re-textured ceilings, ceiling fans, modernized bathrooms, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large 2 car garage and low maintenance and appealing front yard. Spacious, fenced backyard with large deck. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



Contact Cesy Cruz, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5621550)