214 Boleroridge Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Country Club home has been beautifully upgraded with new appliances, carpeting, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, fresh neutral paint, and dual pane windows throughout. The spacious master suite features a newly tiled shower, large walk in closet, and access to the private master patio. Private backyard with views of the walking trails, orange tree and grape vine! Located on a cul-de-sac with just a short walk to one of the two community pools! Pets allowed!



(RLNE1021483)