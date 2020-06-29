All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 214 Boleroridge Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
214 Boleroridge Pl
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

214 Boleroridge Pl

214 Boleroridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 Boleroridge Place, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Country Club home has been beautifully upgraded with new appliances, carpeting, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, fresh neutral paint, and dual pane windows throughout. The spacious master suite features a newly tiled shower, large walk in closet, and access to the private master patio. Private backyard with views of the walking trails, orange tree and grape vine! Located on a cul-de-sac with just a short walk to one of the two community pools! Pets allowed!

(RLNE1021483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Boleroridge Pl have any available units?
214 Boleroridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Boleroridge Pl have?
Some of 214 Boleroridge Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Boleroridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
214 Boleroridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Boleroridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Boleroridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 214 Boleroridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 214 Boleroridge Pl offers parking.
Does 214 Boleroridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Boleroridge Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Boleroridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 214 Boleroridge Pl has a pool.
Does 214 Boleroridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 214 Boleroridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Boleroridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Boleroridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College