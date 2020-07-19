2130 Pamplona Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 BR Executive Home With Pool RV Parking Huge Yard Pet Ok - Executive 5Br+Loft,4.5 baths Large Private Pool,Huge Yard.Luxury Estate home.Entertain your friends.Huge green yard with Gazebo & Pool.,Located in the best part of Escondido with million dollar homes all around.3 car garage plus RV parking.Ideal for corporate rental.Premium Granite kitchen with all the executive home upgrades in this spectacular must see charmer.All premium appliances included. Shown by appointment only.Better pictures to come later with video tour.One pet may be OK.Shown By Appointment only from 3.30-5pm..TEXT 858-815-3596 for appointment MUST SEE!



