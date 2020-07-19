All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2130 Pamplona Ct.

2130 Pamplona Court · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Pamplona Court, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 BR Executive Home With Pool RV Parking Huge Yard Pet Ok - Executive 5Br+Loft,4.5 baths Large Private Pool,Huge Yard.Luxury Estate home.Entertain your friends.Huge green yard with Gazebo & Pool.,Located in the best part of Escondido with million dollar homes all around.3 car garage plus RV parking.Ideal for corporate rental.Premium Granite kitchen with all the executive home upgrades in this spectacular must see charmer.All premium appliances included. Shown by appointment only.Better pictures to come later with video tour.One pet may be OK.Shown By Appointment only from 3.30-5pm..TEXT 858-815-3596 for appointment MUST SEE!

(RLNE4542203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Pamplona Ct. have any available units?
2130 Pamplona Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Pamplona Ct. have?
Some of 2130 Pamplona Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Pamplona Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Pamplona Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Pamplona Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Pamplona Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Pamplona Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Pamplona Ct. offers parking.
Does 2130 Pamplona Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Pamplona Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Pamplona Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2130 Pamplona Ct. has a pool.
Does 2130 Pamplona Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2130 Pamplona Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Pamplona Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Pamplona Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
