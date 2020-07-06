Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2106 Lark Glen Available 02/15/20 Custom Upgrades Throughout! Two Story with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in Escondido - This beautiful two story Town Home has beautiful upgrades throughout!! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1566 sq. ft.2 car garage.

This property has A/C, new windows, ceiling fans, new energy saving toilets, beautiful new laminated wood plank flooring, Kitchen has new appliances, can lights w/dimmers through out property, wet bar with sink, gas fireplace, new paint, new carpet, washer/dryer included!! In addition to A/C, this property has an "all house fan" which can be used instead of A/C, using fresh air that circulates through out the property, saving on utilities. Relaxing back patio that overlooks a green belt, great for outdoor dining!! Pets welcome! Must see property to appreciate! Call Shauna @ 760-203-3837 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5388318)