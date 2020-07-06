All apartments in Escondido
Last updated December 14 2019

2106 Lark Glen

2106 Lark Glen · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Lark Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2106 Lark Glen Available 02/15/20 Custom Upgrades Throughout! Two Story with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in Escondido - This beautiful two story Town Home has beautiful upgrades throughout!! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1566 sq. ft.2 car garage.
This property has A/C, new windows, ceiling fans, new energy saving toilets, beautiful new laminated wood plank flooring, Kitchen has new appliances, can lights w/dimmers through out property, wet bar with sink, gas fireplace, new paint, new carpet, washer/dryer included!! In addition to A/C, this property has an "all house fan" which can be used instead of A/C, using fresh air that circulates through out the property, saving on utilities. Relaxing back patio that overlooks a green belt, great for outdoor dining!! Pets welcome! Must see property to appreciate! Call Shauna @ 760-203-3837 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5388318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Lark Glen have any available units?
2106 Lark Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Lark Glen have?
Some of 2106 Lark Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Lark Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Lark Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Lark Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Lark Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Lark Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Lark Glen offers parking.
Does 2106 Lark Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Lark Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Lark Glen have a pool?
No, 2106 Lark Glen does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Lark Glen have accessible units?
No, 2106 Lark Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Lark Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Lark Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

