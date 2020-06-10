All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 206 Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
206 Park
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

206 Park

206 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

206 East Park Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
South facing, large unit with spacious open floor plan, plenty of natural light and a spacious patio with tree top views in the heart of the ballpark area. Fully furnished so just bring yourself! Great walk-in closet and plenty of storage in this over sized one bedroom with granite counter tops & S/S appliances w/wash &dryer.Amenities include Gym, Community room that has been completely redone with pool table & TV as well as 2nd terrace barbecue area. Close to restaurants and all downtown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Park have any available units?
206 Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Park have?
Some of 206 Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Park currently offering any rent specials?
206 Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Park pet-friendly?
No, 206 Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 206 Park offer parking?
No, 206 Park does not offer parking.
Does 206 Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Park have a pool?
No, 206 Park does not have a pool.
Does 206 Park have accessible units?
No, 206 Park does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Park has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College