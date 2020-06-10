Amenities

South facing, large unit with spacious open floor plan, plenty of natural light and a spacious patio with tree top views in the heart of the ballpark area. Fully furnished so just bring yourself! Great walk-in closet and plenty of storage in this over sized one bedroom with granite counter tops & S/S appliances w/wash &dryer.Amenities include Gym, Community room that has been completely redone with pool table & TV as well as 2nd terrace barbecue area. Close to restaurants and all downtown has to offer.