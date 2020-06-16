Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Escondido, 1992 Rachelle Place, AC, lrg backyard, cul-de-sac! - Large corner lot, situated on a cul-de-sac, vaulted ceilings, air-conditioning, master bath has double vanity and separate tub and shower, dual pane windows.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5637027)