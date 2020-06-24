Rent Calculator
All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1951 Ruby Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1951 Ruby Rd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1951 Ruby Rd
1951 Ruby Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1951 Ruby Road, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Three Bedroom Home in the Country Club area of Escondido. Available November 30th! - Well maintained home with spacious floor plan in West Escondido.
*Hardwood flooring in common areas and carpeting in 3 bedrooms.
*Large family and living rooms.
*Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
*Freshly painted throughout
*Updated bathrooms
Short drive to 78 and 15 freeways. Call or text 760 690 6707 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5309470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1951 Ruby Rd have any available units?
1951 Ruby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1951 Ruby Rd have?
Some of 1951 Ruby Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1951 Ruby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Ruby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Ruby Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Ruby Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 1951 Ruby Rd offer parking?
No, 1951 Ruby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1951 Ruby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Ruby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Ruby Rd have a pool?
No, 1951 Ruby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Ruby Rd have accessible units?
No, 1951 Ruby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Ruby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Ruby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
