1951 Ruby Rd

Renovated Three Bedroom Home in the Country Club area of Escondido. Available November 30th! - Well maintained home with spacious floor plan in West Escondido.



*Hardwood flooring in common areas and carpeting in 3 bedrooms.

*Large family and living rooms.

*Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

*Freshly painted throughout

*Updated bathrooms



Short drive to 78 and 15 freeways. Call or text 760 690 6707 to schedule a showing.



