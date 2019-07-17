1935-42 Sunset Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Escondido, 1935 Sunset Dr #42, 2 MBRs, 3 Cvd Patios, All Appliances, AC, Fireplace, Garage. - Welcome home to this 2 Story townhouse conveniently located in South Escondido, near shopping schools, parks and access to the 15 freeway. 2 Master Bedrooms. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Dining room has vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Master bedroom #1 is downstairs and has vaulted ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a walk-in shower. Master bedroom #2 is a loft style bedroom upstairs and has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Detached 1 Car garage with an opener plus 1 assigned uncovered parking space.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3245584)