1935-42 Sunset Drive

1935 Sunset Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Sunset Dr, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Escondido, 1935 Sunset Dr #42, 2 MBRs, 3 Cvd Patios, All Appliances, AC, Fireplace, Garage. - Welcome home to this 2 Story townhouse conveniently located in South Escondido, near shopping schools, parks and access to the 15 freeway. 2 Master Bedrooms. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Dining room has vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Master bedroom #1 is downstairs and has vaulted ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a walk-in shower. Master bedroom #2 is a loft style bedroom upstairs and has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Detached 1 Car garage with an opener plus 1 assigned uncovered parking space.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3245584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935-42 Sunset Drive have any available units?
1935-42 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935-42 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 1935-42 Sunset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935-42 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1935-42 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935-42 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1935-42 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1935-42 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1935-42 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 1935-42 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935-42 Sunset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935-42 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 1935-42 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1935-42 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1935-42 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1935-42 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935-42 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.

