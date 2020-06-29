Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE Available 11/01/19 Charming Escondido Home - Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Just a short distance from the 78 and I-15 freeways, this lovely 4 bedroom home can be found. Built in 1992, 1903 Eagle Summit sits on a spacious lot with divided fencing for families with pets (additional $500 deposit per pet required). The location provides easy access to shopping centers and restaurants that are within walking distance and several lakes with hiking trails that are only minutes away. Truly a rare opportunity to find such a great deal in Southern California! Tenant will pay all utilities.Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided in "as is" condition. 1 year lease term. Pets subject to breed restrictions. NO smoking!



CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,385.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance.



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice



