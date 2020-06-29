All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE

1903 Eagle Summit Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1903 Eagle Summit Place, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE Available 11/01/19 Charming Escondido Home - Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Just a short distance from the 78 and I-15 freeways, this lovely 4 bedroom home can be found. Built in 1992, 1903 Eagle Summit sits on a spacious lot with divided fencing for families with pets (additional $500 deposit per pet required). The location provides easy access to shopping centers and restaurants that are within walking distance and several lakes with hiking trails that are only minutes away. Truly a rare opportunity to find such a great deal in Southern California! Tenant will pay all utilities.Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided in "as is" condition. 1 year lease term. Pets subject to breed restrictions. NO smoking!

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,385.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice

(RLNE3124910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE have any available units?
1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE have?
Some of 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE offers parking.
Does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE have a pool?
No, 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 EAGLE SUMMIT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College