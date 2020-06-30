Amenities

1901 Conway Dr Available 01/22/20 Beautiful bright open home in Escondido - This beautiful corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,382 sqft in the quiet neighborhood of Sante Fe Manors, Escondido. The home features include granite counter tops, stone flooring, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, crown molding, central air, laundry room, massive garage and a parking area for your RV.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- GARAGE: Massive 2 Car garage

- DEPOSIT: $2,800.00

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.

- PETS: Additional terms apply.

- Utilities: Tenant pays all.

- Lease length: Min 1 year.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3532124)