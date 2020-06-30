All apartments in Escondido
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1901 Conway Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1901 Conway Dr

1901 Conway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Conway Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1901 Conway Dr Available 01/22/20 Beautiful bright open home in Escondido - This beautiful corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,382 sqft in the quiet neighborhood of Sante Fe Manors, Escondido. The home features include granite counter tops, stone flooring, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, crown molding, central air, laundry room, massive garage and a parking area for your RV.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- GARAGE: Massive 2 Car garage
- DEPOSIT: $2,800.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PETS: Additional terms apply.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.
- Lease length: Min 1 year.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3532124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Conway Dr have any available units?
1901 Conway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Conway Dr have?
Some of 1901 Conway Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Conway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Conway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Conway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Conway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Conway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Conway Dr offers parking.
Does 1901 Conway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Conway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Conway Dr have a pool?
No, 1901 Conway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Conway Dr have accessible units?
No, 1901 Conway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Conway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Conway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

