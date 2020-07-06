Amenities

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this four bedroom, two bath home has plenty of space inside and out! This home is freshly painted and has new carpet throughout and is ready for your immediate move-in.



1726 Katy Place features a bright and airy open concept floorplan. The living room has a brick, wood- burning fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to a spacious fenced backyard with a covered patio.



Just off the living room is an eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting and includes a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator as well as direct access to the attached two car garage that has laundry hookups and a utility sink.



There are four bedrooms, all with new carpet, mirrored closet doors and new window coverings. The master bedroom even has its own attached bath.



For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com



1726 Katy Place, Escondido, CA



www.RealNetPM.com