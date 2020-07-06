All apartments in Escondido
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

1726 Katy Place

1726 Katy Place · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Katy Place, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this four bedroom, two bath home has plenty of space inside and out! This home is freshly painted and has new carpet throughout and is ready for your immediate move-in.

1726 Katy Place features a bright and airy open concept floorplan. The living room has a brick, wood- burning fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to a spacious fenced backyard with a covered patio.

Just off the living room is an eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting and includes a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator as well as direct access to the attached two car garage that has laundry hookups and a utility sink.

There are four bedrooms, all with new carpet, mirrored closet doors and new window coverings. The master bedroom even has its own attached bath.

For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

1726 Katy Place, Escondido, CA

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Katy Place have any available units?
1726 Katy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Katy Place have?
Some of 1726 Katy Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Katy Place currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Katy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Katy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Katy Place is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Katy Place offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Katy Place offers parking.
Does 1726 Katy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Katy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Katy Place have a pool?
No, 1726 Katy Place does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Katy Place have accessible units?
No, 1726 Katy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Katy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Katy Place has units with dishwashers.

