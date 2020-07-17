All apartments in Escondido
Last updated August 13 2019

1694 Sheridan Ave

1694 Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1694 Sheridan Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96b436b091 ---- 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom, 2274 sq.ft., detached home built in 1988, located in Escondido. Available date: July 25th 2019. Welcome, welcome! This home is sure to impress those looking for a quality home with lots of space to entertain. The home has many upgrades and the open layout creates plenty of sunlight and space. The backyard is stunning with a stylish pool and huge lot with beautiful trees for shade. This home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in your secluded backyard oasis. The backyard has a BBQ area, pool, spa, and room to roam. The home is very spacious and upgraded with high quality finishes. Please schedule a tour to see this beauty for yourself. ?- The pool / yard combination with BBQ area is great for guests and entertaining. ?- The solar panels are a huge cost savings, especially during the summer months. - Clean inside and out & very well maintained. ?- Master bathroom with dual vanities attached to the large master bedroom. Master bedroom has extra large closet. - The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, deep sink, and chef grade appliances. - The home also has fireplace and garage storage. - The backyard / exterior has a private pool, storage shed, balcony, built-in BBQ grill, sprinkler / irrigation system, lawn and a tranquil environment. The privacy is wonderful and very secluded from neighbors. - Laundry: Yes W/D hook-ups (no appliances included). Owner may be willing to add them during the leasing process on a case by cases basis.? - HVAC: Homes comes with central A/C, a whole house fan, and a smart thermostat, central heat. The smart A/C is convenient, and allows you to manage the A/C from anywhere. ?Note: See terms below for appliances included. Terms:? - Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. - Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease on case by case basis. - Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 3 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. ?- Security deposit will be held in: Broker\'s Trust Account.? - Year built: 1988.? - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Air Conditioner, and Heater.? - If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage. ?- Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping except: Owner will pay for monthly gardener service. ?- All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except: Owner pays for monthly gardener service and monthly pool service.? - Parking rules: 2 car garage plus long extended driveway (fits approximately 4 cars on driveway) plus street parking. Feel Good Property Management, Inc. BRE #01987336 Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant\'s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Sheridan Ave have any available units?
1694 Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1694 Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 1694 Sheridan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1694 Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1694 Sheridan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1694 Sheridan Ave offers parking.
Does 1694 Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Sheridan Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1694 Sheridan Ave has a pool.
Does 1694 Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1694 Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1694 Sheridan Ave has units with dishwashers.
