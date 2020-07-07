All apartments in Escondido
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

1676 Crescent Knolls Glen

1676 Crescent Knolls Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1676 Crescent Knolls Glen, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRISTINE HOME ON 1/2 ACRE LOT - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single story home on over 1/2 acre fully landscaped lot in South Escondido near Lake Hodges.

The home offers over 2200 sq. ft. of living space and a 3 car garage.
Inside you will find a formal living room and formal dining room. The large family room, with fireplace, is located just off the bright kitchen.

The kitchen has all of the upgraded appliance including a gas stove, double ovens, microwave, diswasher and refrigerator.

Brand new bamboo style flooring runs through out the house. There is no carpet.

The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with organizers and a sliding door out to one of two large covered patios.

Indoor laundry with storage cabinets, utility sink and hookups for full size washer and dryer.

Outside you will find a highly manicured yard with two covered patios and a gas stub for your BBQ. The lot is fully fenced with some view of the nearby hills.

The gardener is included and on monthly services.
This home has central heat and air.

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

Apply online at our website klpartnerspm.com
Click on "vacancies and go to this address
CA DRE LIC # 01877647

(RLNE4207302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen have any available units?
1676 Crescent Knolls Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen have?
Some of 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Crescent Knolls Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen offers parking.
Does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen have a pool?
No, 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen have accessible units?
No, 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 Crescent Knolls Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

