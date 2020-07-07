1676 Crescent Knolls Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PRISTINE HOME ON 1/2 ACRE LOT - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single story home on over 1/2 acre fully landscaped lot in South Escondido near Lake Hodges.



The home offers over 2200 sq. ft. of living space and a 3 car garage.

Inside you will find a formal living room and formal dining room. The large family room, with fireplace, is located just off the bright kitchen.



The kitchen has all of the upgraded appliance including a gas stove, double ovens, microwave, diswasher and refrigerator.



Brand new bamboo style flooring runs through out the house. There is no carpet.



The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with organizers and a sliding door out to one of two large covered patios.



Indoor laundry with storage cabinets, utility sink and hookups for full size washer and dryer.



Outside you will find a highly manicured yard with two covered patios and a gas stub for your BBQ. The lot is fully fenced with some view of the nearby hills.



The gardener is included and on monthly services.

This home has central heat and air.



(RLNE4207302)