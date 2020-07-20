All apartments in Escondido
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:15 PM

166 Howell Heights Drive

166 Howell Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

166 Howell Heights Drive, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
3 Bedroom Duplex - You will love this warm and welcoming 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home located at Heights of Escondido. This house is part of a duplex, yet it is very private. It has a large family room with nice laminated wood flooring, a fireplace, and a ceiling fan. This home features a cute kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. It has plenty of storage throughout the house and features a spacious bathroom. Enjoy indoor-outdoor entertaining with this large separate fenced backyard.

(RLNE4861113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Howell Heights Drive have any available units?
166 Howell Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Howell Heights Drive have?
Some of 166 Howell Heights Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Howell Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
166 Howell Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Howell Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Howell Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 166 Howell Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 166 Howell Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 166 Howell Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Howell Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Howell Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 166 Howell Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 166 Howell Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 166 Howell Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Howell Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Howell Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
