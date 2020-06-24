All apartments in Escondido
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

1448 Timber Glen

1448 Timber Gln · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Timber Gln, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING AMAZING & SIMPLY AMAZING LOCATION & HOME IN ESCONDIDO!!!!! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage two story home has many upgrades.The property offers kitchen with many cabinets for storage,downstairs has Hardwood floors and tile, carpet upstairs, fire place in family room and large windows, to enjoy the gorgeous Mountain views.
Backyard has a pergola, easy to maintain back yard allows room for your patio furniture and BBQ and front yard has lush grass, yet easy on your water bill.
All bedrooms have carpet, large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sink vanity. This home has washer and dryer hookups and central AC/ Heat.

Rent $2600
Deposit $2600

Rent $2600
Deposit $2600

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Provider.
DRE# 01967129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3778045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Timber Glen have any available units?
1448 Timber Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Timber Glen have?
Some of 1448 Timber Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Timber Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Timber Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Timber Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Timber Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1448 Timber Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Timber Glen offers parking.
Does 1448 Timber Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Timber Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Timber Glen have a pool?
No, 1448 Timber Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Timber Glen have accessible units?
No, 1448 Timber Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Timber Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Timber Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
