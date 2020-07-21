1417 N Broadway # D

Amenities

Escondido Cottage in Gated Community! *$300 Off First Month!** - Charming single level cottage located in Escondido in gated community! It features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,built in microwave, washer and dryer 1 car garage that connects to the home through a small yard. The community amenities include a state of the art gym, and community pool and spa. water and trash are included in this rent price. Easy access to schools and freeway!



RENT SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



No Cats Allowed



