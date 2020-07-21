All apartments in Escondido
1417 N Broadway # D
1417 N Broadway # D

1417 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1417 North Broadway, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Escondido Cottage in Gated Community! *$300 Off First Month!** - Charming single level cottage located in Escondido in gated community! It features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,built in microwave, washer and dryer 1 car garage that connects to the home through a small yard. The community amenities include a state of the art gym, and community pool and spa. water and trash are included in this rent price. Easy access to schools and freeway!

RENT SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2408657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 N Broadway # D have any available units?
1417 N Broadway # D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 N Broadway # D have?
Some of 1417 N Broadway # D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 N Broadway # D currently offering any rent specials?
1417 N Broadway # D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 N Broadway # D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 N Broadway # D is pet friendly.
Does 1417 N Broadway # D offer parking?
Yes, 1417 N Broadway # D offers parking.
Does 1417 N Broadway # D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 N Broadway # D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 N Broadway # D have a pool?
Yes, 1417 N Broadway # D has a pool.
Does 1417 N Broadway # D have accessible units?
No, 1417 N Broadway # D does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 N Broadway # D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 N Broadway # D has units with dishwashers.
