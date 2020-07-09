Amenities

1405 Kona Kai Lane Available 06/15/20 Country Home Between Escondido & San Marcos - For a 3-D Tour, please go to our website francistaylorpm.com

Enjoy serene country living in the City! 3 bed 2 bath, 2379 sf ranch home with 1.3 acres, salt water pool, large granite kitchen with island, over sized attached 2 car garage, solar energy, RV parking + room for a boat, large gated garden, 1 row of fenced fresh corn, large potato patch, blackberry patch, several varieties of fruit trees, chicken coop optional with a dozen producing chickens. All rainwater collected and used for the garden. Close to all. Next to new Palomar Medical Center but there is a large hill between the hospital and the property and the hospital is not visible from the property. 1.4 Miles to Harmony Grove Village, 6 minutes to Stone Brewery, 1.4 miles to 78 freeway. Call or text Ed for showing 760-497-3664. Rent = $3,850 + solar payment of $150.



DRE #01940903



