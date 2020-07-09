All apartments in Escondido
1405 Kona Kai Lane

1405 Kona Kai Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Kona Kai Lane, Escondido, CA 92029
West Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1405 Kona Kai Lane Available 06/15/20 Country Home Between Escondido & San Marcos - For a 3-D Tour, please go to our website francistaylorpm.com
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=72Aqz6Y3QEG&mls=1

Enjoy serene country living in the City! 3 bed 2 bath, 2379 sf ranch home with 1.3 acres, salt water pool, large granite kitchen with island, over sized attached 2 car garage, solar energy, RV parking + room for a boat, large gated garden, 1 row of fenced fresh corn, large potato patch, blackberry patch, several varieties of fruit trees, chicken coop optional with a dozen producing chickens. All rainwater collected and used for the garden. Close to all. Next to new Palomar Medical Center but there is a large hill between the hospital and the property and the hospital is not visible from the property. 1.4 Miles to Harmony Grove Village, 6 minutes to Stone Brewery, 1.4 miles to 78 freeway. Call or text Ed for showing 760-497-3664. Rent = $3,850 + solar payment of $150.

DRE #01940903

(RLNE4206578)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Kona Kai Lane have any available units?
1405 Kona Kai Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Kona Kai Lane have?
Some of 1405 Kona Kai Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Kona Kai Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Kona Kai Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Kona Kai Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Kona Kai Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Kona Kai Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Kona Kai Lane offers parking.
Does 1405 Kona Kai Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Kona Kai Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Kona Kai Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Kona Kai Lane has a pool.
Does 1405 Kona Kai Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Kona Kai Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Kona Kai Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Kona Kai Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
