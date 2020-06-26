140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2BR 2BA 2 Story Condo. Central A/C. 2 Car Garage. Assoc Pool/Spa. - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath private and quiet 2 story Condo. 2 Car garage, covered patio and Association Pool and Spa. Fireplace and tile downstairs. Nice kitchen with lots of storage. Good-sized bedrooms with large closets and private full bathrooms. Half bathroom downstairs.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, for more information, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4095843)