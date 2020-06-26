All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26

140 East El Norte Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

140 East El Norte Parkway, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2BR 2BA 2 Story Condo. Central A/C. 2 Car Garage. Assoc Pool/Spa. - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath private and quiet 2 story Condo. 2 Car garage, covered patio and Association Pool and Spa. Fireplace and tile downstairs. Nice kitchen with lots of storage. Good-sized bedrooms with large closets and private full bathrooms. Half bathroom downstairs.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, for more information, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4095843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 have any available units?
140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 have?
Some of 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 currently offering any rent specials?
140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 pet-friendly?
No, 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 offer parking?
Yes, 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 offers parking.
Does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 have a pool?
Yes, 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 has a pool.
Does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 have accessible units?
No, 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 E. El Norte Pkwy #26 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College