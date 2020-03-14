Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

1360 Gary Lane Available 04/04/20 Great Two Bedroom House in Country Club in Escondido! Available April 4th - Two bedroom home available in the Country Club area of Escondido has so much to offer!



*Laminate flooring throughout

*Fireplace

*New Dishwasher and Microwave

*Large Closets

*Extra room in garage for storage

*Private backyard

*Low maintenance landscaping



Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, please. Contact our office at 760 400 9989 for more information or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3896167)