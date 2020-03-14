Amenities
1360 Gary Lane Available 04/04/20 Great Two Bedroom House in Country Club in Escondido! Available April 4th - Two bedroom home available in the Country Club area of Escondido has so much to offer!
*Laminate flooring throughout
*Fireplace
*New Dishwasher and Microwave
*Large Closets
*Extra room in garage for storage
*Private backyard
*Low maintenance landscaping
Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, please. Contact our office at 760 400 9989 for more information or to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3896167)