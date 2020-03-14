All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

1360 Gary Lane

1360 Gary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Gary Lane, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1360 Gary Lane Available 04/04/20 Great Two Bedroom House in Country Club in Escondido! Available April 4th - Two bedroom home available in the Country Club area of Escondido has so much to offer!

*Laminate flooring throughout
*Fireplace
*New Dishwasher and Microwave
*Large Closets
*Extra room in garage for storage
*Private backyard
*Low maintenance landscaping

Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, please. Contact our office at 760 400 9989 for more information or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Gary Lane have any available units?
1360 Gary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Gary Lane have?
Some of 1360 Gary Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Gary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Gary Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Gary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Gary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1360 Gary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Gary Lane does offer parking.
Does 1360 Gary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Gary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Gary Lane have a pool?
No, 1360 Gary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Gary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1360 Gary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Gary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Gary Lane has units with dishwashers.
