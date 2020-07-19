Amenities
Homes Management - 2bd/2ba House in Escondido Country Club -
1310 Portola Ave.
Escondido, CA 92026
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage located in the Escondido Country Club. Recently remodeled with brand new cabinets and counter tops, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room with washer/dryer. Living room fire place. Central A/C. Fenced backyard with gardener included. Please drive by before making an appointment.
No Pets
No Subletting or Co-Signers.
No Tenant Improvements or Painting.
We do require renters insurance.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4694079)