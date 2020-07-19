All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1310 Portola Ave.

1310 Portola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Portola Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Homes Management - 2bd/2ba House in Escondido Country Club -
1310 Portola Ave.
Escondido, CA 92026

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage located in the Escondido Country Club. Recently remodeled with brand new cabinets and counter tops, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room with washer/dryer. Living room fire place. Central A/C. Fenced backyard with gardener included. Please drive by before making an appointment.

No Pets
No Subletting or Co-Signers.
No Tenant Improvements or Painting.
We do require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4694079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Portola Ave. have any available units?
1310 Portola Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Portola Ave. have?
Some of 1310 Portola Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Portola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Portola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Portola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Portola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1310 Portola Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Portola Ave. offers parking.
Does 1310 Portola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Portola Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Portola Ave. have a pool?
No, 1310 Portola Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Portola Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1310 Portola Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Portola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Portola Ave. has units with dishwashers.
