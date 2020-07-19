All apartments in Escondido
1240 North Broadway Unit 39

1240 N Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1240 N Broadway, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1240 North Broadway Unit 39 Available 07/05/19 Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom in Villa la Paz! Available July 5th - Freshly Remodeled Two Bedroom in a gated community. Includes three parking spaces: spacious garage, covered parking, and a permitted guest spot.

Only minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, Sprinter station, and right off the 15 freeway.

Energy efficient LED lighting throughout! AND
*New paint
*New tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms,
*New kitchen cabinets and countertops
*New Stainless-steel appliances
*Recessed Lighting
*New Dual panned window and Vinyl Blinds
*Upgraded HVAC system
*New Vanity
*Walk-in closet
*Ceiling fans
*Chandler
*New backsplash w/ backlight
*New upgraded outlets with USB Charging built-in
*Built-in night lights in every bathroom.

Water and trash included! Gated community with pool, clubhouse, BBQ grills, large grass area, and a central courtyard. One car garage can be used for parking or storage Small pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Renter's Insurance required.

Please contact our office at 760 690 6707 for further information or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3807786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 have any available units?
1240 North Broadway Unit 39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 have?
Some of 1240 North Broadway Unit 39's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 North Broadway Unit 39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 offers parking.
Does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 have a pool?
Yes, 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 has a pool.
Does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 have accessible units?
No, 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 North Broadway Unit 39 does not have units with dishwashers.
