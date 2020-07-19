Amenities

1240 North Broadway Unit 39 Available 07/05/19 Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom in Villa la Paz! Available July 5th - Freshly Remodeled Two Bedroom in a gated community. Includes three parking spaces: spacious garage, covered parking, and a permitted guest spot.



Only minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, Sprinter station, and right off the 15 freeway.



Energy efficient LED lighting throughout! AND

*New paint

*New tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms,

*New kitchen cabinets and countertops

*New Stainless-steel appliances

*Recessed Lighting

*New Dual panned window and Vinyl Blinds

*Upgraded HVAC system

*New Vanity

*Walk-in closet

*Ceiling fans

*Chandler

*New backsplash w/ backlight

*New upgraded outlets with USB Charging built-in

*Built-in night lights in every bathroom.



Water and trash included! Gated community with pool, clubhouse, BBQ grills, large grass area, and a central courtyard. One car garage can be used for parking or storage Small pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Renter's Insurance required.



Please contact our office at 760 690 6707 for further information or to schedule a showing!



