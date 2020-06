Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated coffee bar microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

2020 Renovation Complete Brand new floors, baseboards paint, walkway and much more!! Working on finishing touches. 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Escondido. Just East of the Historic District in Escondido where coffee shops, restaurants and comedy shows are within walking distance. 3 parking spaces per unit (1 car garage and 2 on site parking spaces). Each unit comes equipped with own washer and dryer!! AVAILABLE JUNE 22 APPLY HERE: https://apply.link/2yDujYU HURRY THESE WILL NOT LAST!