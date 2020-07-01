Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Escondido.



1134 Miramonte Glen is close to Chicken Lisa's and Your Mexican Favorites, Jack in the Box, Lourdes Mexican Food To Go, Costco Wholesale, Escondido High School, with quick access to Escondido Highway.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bathroom single family home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave

- Washer/dryer

- Ceiling fan

- Patio

- Garage

- Balcony.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1134-Miramonte-Glen-Escondido-CA-92026-5



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



No Pets Allowed



