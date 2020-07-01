All apartments in Escondido
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1134 Miramonte Glen

1134 Miramonte Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Miramonte Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Escondido.

1134 Miramonte Glen is close to Chicken Lisa's and Your Mexican Favorites, Jack in the Box, Lourdes Mexican Food To Go, Costco Wholesale, Escondido High School, with quick access to Escondido Highway.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bathroom single family home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Washer/dryer
- Ceiling fan
- Patio
- Garage
- Balcony.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1134-Miramonte-Glen-Escondido-CA-92026-5

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: a8i716k83vjk5l8e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

